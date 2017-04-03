Islanders alive, but skating on thin ice
Five points out of an Eastern Conference playoff spot with only six points available to them spells almost certain doom for the New York Islanders in their second season here in our fair borough. But as seemingly impossible as their quest to reach the postseason for a third consecutive campaign might seem, interim head coach Doug Weight's unit refuses to give in.
