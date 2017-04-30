Islanders 2016-17 Player Grade: Jean-Francois Berube
Many of the issues that the Islanders faced this season run through Jean-Francois Berube and Garth Snow's insistence to keep him on the roster. It wasn't his fault really, but his job is to stop pucks and he didn't do that well.
