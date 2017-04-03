Duke's Kennard opts to go pro
Duke's Luke Kennard, center, is fouled as he drives between Troy's Jordon Varnado, right, and Jeremy Hollimon, left, during the Blue Devil's first-round game of the NCAA tournament March 17 in Greenville, S.C. Duke's Luke Kennard, center, is fouled as he drives between Troy's Jordon Varnado, right, and Jeremy Hollimon, left, during the Blue Devil's first-round game of the NCAA tournament March 17 in Greenville, S.C. Kennard announced his decision through the school Thursday and says he plans to hire an agent, which means he won't have the option to return for his junior year. Kennard averaged 19.5 points and shot nearly 49 percent, earning a spot on the Associated Press All-America second team.
