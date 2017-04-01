Did Barclays Center ice screw Isles a...

Did Barclays Center ice screw Isles at the worst time?

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: New York Post

Yet what seemed like an inevitability due to the awful ice surface at Barclays Center turned into the worst-case scenario, with Islanders captain John Tavares suffering a hamstring injury during his team's 2-1 win over the Devils on Friday night. Tavares' status was described as "week-to-week," meaning he is essentially done for the remaining five games of the regular season, with his team barely on the periphery of the race for the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Islanders Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Full Details (Jan '06) Jul '16 gut feeling 2
News New York Riveters Coverage at Lighthouse Hockey (Jul '15) Jul '15 tom wingo 2
News First Impressions of Islanders Hockey at Barcla... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 2
News Islanders open with victory (Oct '14) Oct '14 CHforever 1
News Michael Grabner Shines In Preliminary Round For... (Feb '14) Apr '14 sam 3
News Thomas Vanek Stolen By Montreal Canadiens (Mar '14) Mar '14 Nova 7
News Canada's John Tavares out for rest of Olympics (Feb '14) Feb '14 Mark S 1
See all New York Islanders Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Islanders Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,702 • Total comments across all topics: 280,004,038

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC