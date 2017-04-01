Did Barclays Center ice screw Isles at the worst time?

Yet what seemed like an inevitability due to the awful ice surface at Barclays Center turned into the worst-case scenario, with Islanders captain John Tavares suffering a hamstring injury during his team's 2-1 win over the Devils on Friday night. Tavares' status was described as "week-to-week," meaning he is essentially done for the remaining five games of the regular season, with his team barely on the periphery of the race for the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

