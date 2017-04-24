Deutschland Duo: Islanders Greiss, Seidenberg to play for Germany at 2017 IIHF World Championships
Goalie Thomas Greiss and defenseman Dennis Seidenberg will play for their native Germany at the 2017 IIHF World Championships next month, facing some of their Islanders teammates in their home country. The Islanders announced this afternoon that Greiss and Seidenberg will join Calvin de Haan , and Anders Lee and Brock Nelson at this year's international event.
