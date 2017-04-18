Calvin de Haan Joining Canada at IIHF World Championship
Calvin de Haan is the latest New York Islanders player to extend his season via the 2017 IIHF World Championship. The defenseman will join Team Canada for the annual spring tournament, held this year in Cologne and Paris from May 5-21.
