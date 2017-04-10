Bridgeport Seeking Different Fate Than Isles
The NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs are underway, but the American Hockey League regular season concludes this weekend. While the New York Islanders find themselves preparing for next season already, the Isles' AHL-affiliate, the Bridgeport Sound Tigers, find themselves on the cusp of a playoff berth with two remaining games.
