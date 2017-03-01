Why nothing came together at Islander...

Why nothing came together at Islanders' trade deadline

In a move that has become commonplace in the tenure of general manager Garth Snow, the Islanders chose not to part with any assets and kept the team intact while they remain on the periphery of the playoff picture. The most attractive option that Snow inquired about was Avalanche winger Matt Duchene, but the asking price out of Colorado remained confusingly high - so high they chose not to move Duchene or captain Gabriel Landeskog.

