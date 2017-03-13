Vladimir Tarasenko too much to handle as Islanders lose to Blues
Vladimir Tarasenko knew he needed to step up with two of St. Louis' top centers, Paul Stastny and Jori Lehtera, out of the lineup. With Alexander Steen centering his line, Tarasenko scored twice to lead the Blues to a 4-3 win over the New York Islanders on Saturday night.
