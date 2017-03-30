Video: Weise records Gordie Howe hat trick after spirited scrap with Hamonic

Thursday's game between the New York Islanders and Philadelphia Flyers wasn't even nine minutes old by the time Dale Weise had recorded the Gordie Howe hat trick. Already with the opening goal and an assist on Radko Gudas ' goal, giving Philly a 3-0 lead, Weise dropped the gloves with Islanders defenseman Travis Hamonic for a spirited fight off a faceoff.

