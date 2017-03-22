Video: Josh Ho-Sang's creativity give...

Video: Josh Ho-Sang's creativity gives Islanders a shot in the arm

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: MSNBC

Honestly, after 10 games, the question shouldn't be "can Josh Ho-Sang stick with the Islanders full-time?" Instead, the feeling is what took so long for him to get this chance? For all the grumbling about Ho-Sang sporting number 66, he's provided serious bursts of brilliance and creativity for the Islanders, whether he's been supporting or even setting up John Tavares . The video above is some really good stuff, as it walks through his confident comments - and undeniable uncertainty - during the night he was drafted, all the way through him getting his chance with the Isles this season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MSNBC.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Islanders Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Full Details (Jan '06) Jul '16 gut feeling 2
News New York Riveters Coverage at Lighthouse Hockey (Jul '15) Jul '15 tom wingo 2
News First Impressions of Islanders Hockey at Barcla... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 2
News Islanders open with victory (Oct '14) Oct '14 CHforever 1
News Michael Grabner Shines In Preliminary Round For... (Feb '14) Apr '14 sam 3
News Thomas Vanek Stolen By Montreal Canadiens (Mar '14) Mar '14 Nova 7
News Canada's John Tavares out for rest of Olympics (Feb '14) Feb '14 Mark S 1
See all New York Islanders Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Islanders Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. South Korea
  5. Wildfires
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,078 • Total comments across all topics: 279,751,976

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC