Video: Josh Ho-Sang's creativity gives Islanders a shot in the arm

Honestly, after 10 games, the question shouldn't be "can Josh Ho-Sang stick with the Islanders full-time?" Instead, the feeling is what took so long for him to get this chance? For all the grumbling about Ho-Sang sporting number 66, he's provided serious bursts of brilliance and creativity for the Islanders, whether he's been supporting or even setting up John Tavares . The video above is some really good stuff, as it walks through his confident comments - and undeniable uncertainty - during the night he was drafted, all the way through him getting his chance with the Isles this season.

