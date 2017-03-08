Video: Josh Ho-Sang talks about his f...

Video: Josh Ho-Sang talks about his first goal and the Islanders sweet post-game leather jacket

More immediately, rookie Joshua Ho-Sang has provided the Islanders line with a lot of energy since his recall at the end of February and Tuesday night in Edmonton, he provided the team with a goal, the first of his NHL career. We enjoyed it and the Islanders 4-1 win over the Oilers .

