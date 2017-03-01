Trade Deadline Wrap Up: Islanders sit...

Trade Deadline Wrap Up: Islanders sit out a quiet day of moves around the NHL

20 hrs ago Read more: Lighthouse Hockey

On the final day for trades among NHL teams, and with good players on bad clubs reportedly available, the Islanders ' big deadline acquisition ended up being one of their own prospects. GM Garth Snow made no significant moves on the day, including not moving goalie Jaroslav Halak who was probably the most likely card he could play.

