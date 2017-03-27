Taylor Cammarata signs ATO with Bridg...

Taylor Cammarata signs ATO with Bridgeport, Islanders' AHL affiliate

A third-round pick , he was selected for his offensive talent and gaudy scoring numbers in the USHL, where he put up 93 points at age 17 in 2012-13 to earn league Player of the Year honors. His 5'7 frame and average speed are what dropped him to the mid-rounds despite great hands and those eye-popping numbers.

