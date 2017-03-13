Systems Analyst: Jaccob Slavin's Mile...

Systems Analyst: Jaccob Slavin's Milestone Night

Monday night saw quite the spectacle from the Carolina Hurricanes and the New York Islanders , with the teams combining for 12 goals in an 8-4 Carolina win. But even through the offensive outburst and generally sub-par goaltending, Jaccob Slavin 's first NHL hat trick stood tall as the story of the night, and rightfully so.

Chicago, IL

