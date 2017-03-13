Staple Reddit AMA: Questions about Ha...

Staple Reddit AMA: Questions about Halak, expansion draft moves and that beat life

Already battle-hardened from his years spent traversing the lawless wasteland known as #IslesTwitter like Kenshiro in Fist of the North Star , Newsday's Arthur Staple stepped into even more dangerous terrain today, taking part in an Ask Me Anything session on Reddit, "the Internet's homepage" and an often wretched hive of scum and villainy not fit for man, woman, child, beast or troll. Over the course of about an hour, Staple fielded questions about the Islanders from fans all over the NHL and offered the usual straight answers he gives in 140 characters on Twitter or his bi-weekly mailbags at Newsday.

