Sports Minute: Here is the latest North Carolina and South Carolina...

John Tavares scored 34 seconds into overtime, and the New York Islanders beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 on Tuesday night. Joshua Ho-Sang and Jason Chimera scored in the final 65 seconds of the second period to help the Islanders erase a 2-0 deficit and eventually claim what interim coach Doug Weight called a must-win game.

