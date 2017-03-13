Sound Tigers 4, Comets 1
Five different skaters recorded multiple points on Saturday as the Bridgeport Sound Tigers , proud AHL affiliate of the New York Islanders, earned a 4-1 win over the Utica Comets at Webster Bank Arena. Tanner Fritz, Andrew Rowe and Carter Verhaeghe each scored once and added an assist, while Josh Winquist and Bracken Kearns registered two assists.
Start the conversation, or Read more at StamfordPlus.com.
Add your comments below
New York Islanders Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Full Details (Jan '06)
|Jul '16
|gut feeling
|2
|New York Riveters Coverage at Lighthouse Hockey (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|tom wingo
|2
|First Impressions of Islanders Hockey at Barcla... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Islanders open with victory (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|CHforever
|1
|Michael Grabner Shines In Preliminary Round For... (Feb '14)
|Apr '14
|sam
|3
|Thomas Vanek Stolen By Montreal Canadiens (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|Nova
|7
|Canada's John Tavares out for rest of Olympics (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|Mark S
|1
Find what you want!
Search New York Islanders Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC