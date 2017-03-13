Sound Tigers 4, Comets 1

Five different skaters recorded multiple points on Saturday as the Bridgeport Sound Tigers , proud AHL affiliate of the New York Islanders, earned a 4-1 win over the Utica Comets at Webster Bank Arena. Tanner Fritz, Andrew Rowe and Carter Verhaeghe each scored once and added an assist, while Josh Winquist and Bracken Kearns registered two assists.

