Simmonds scores 30th to lead Flyers past Islanders, 6-3
Philadelphia Flyers' Jordan Weal, left center, celebrates his goal with Wayne Simmonds, center, against New York Islanders' Jaroslav Halak, right center, during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, March 30, 2017, in Philadelphia. Philadelphia Flyers' Steve Mason, center, with the help of Andrew MacDonald , Wayne Simmonds, left, covers up the puck as New York Islanders' John Tavares, center left, and Anders Lee, center right, look for the rebound during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, March 30, 2017, in Philadelphia.
New York Islanders Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Full Details (Jan '06)
|Jul '16
|gut feeling
|2
|New York Riveters Coverage at Lighthouse Hockey (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|tom wingo
|2
|First Impressions of Islanders Hockey at Barcla... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Islanders open with victory (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|CHforever
|1
|Michael Grabner Shines In Preliminary Round For... (Feb '14)
|Apr '14
|sam
|3
|Thomas Vanek Stolen By Montreal Canadiens (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|Nova
|7
|Canada's John Tavares out for rest of Olympics (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|Mark S
|1
