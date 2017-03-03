Panarin, Blackhawks beat Islanders 2-...

Panarin, Blackhawks beat Islanders 2-1 for 6th straight win

Artemi Panarin scored with 1:14 left in regulation and then had the clinching goal in the shootout, helping the Chicago Blackhawks beat the New York Islanders 2-1 for their sixth consecutive victory. New York Islanders' Josh Bailey moves the puck against Chicago Blackhawks' Andrew Desjardins and Dennis Rasmussen, of Sweden, during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 3, 2017, in Chicago.

Chicago, IL

