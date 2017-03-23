NHL asked for decision on Olympics by end of April
In this Feb. 18, 2014, file photo, International Ice Hockey Federation President Rene Fasel, left, listens as NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, right, answers a question during a news conference addressing hockey issues at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia. Fasel says he and national hockey federations need to know by the end of April whether the NHL will participate in Winter Olympics next year, or not.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Dispatch.
Add your comments below
New York Islanders Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Full Details (Jan '06)
|Jul '16
|gut feeling
|2
|New York Riveters Coverage at Lighthouse Hockey (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|tom wingo
|2
|First Impressions of Islanders Hockey at Barcla... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Islanders open with victory (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|CHforever
|1
|Michael Grabner Shines In Preliminary Round For... (Feb '14)
|Apr '14
|sam
|3
|Thomas Vanek Stolen By Montreal Canadiens (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|Nova
|7
|Canada's John Tavares out for rest of Olympics (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|Mark S
|1
Find what you want!
Search New York Islanders Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC