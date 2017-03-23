NHL asked for decision on Olympics by...

NHL asked for decision on Olympics by end of April

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Daily Dispatch

In this Feb. 18, 2014, file photo, International Ice Hockey Federation President Rene Fasel, left, listens as NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, right, answers a question during a news conference addressing hockey issues at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia. Fasel says he and national hockey federations need to know by the end of April whether the NHL will participate in Winter Olympics next year, or not.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Islanders Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Full Details (Jan '06) Jul '16 gut feeling 2
News New York Riveters Coverage at Lighthouse Hockey (Jul '15) Jul '15 tom wingo 2
News First Impressions of Islanders Hockey at Barcla... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 2
News Islanders open with victory (Oct '14) Oct '14 CHforever 1
News Michael Grabner Shines In Preliminary Round For... (Feb '14) Apr '14 sam 3
News Thomas Vanek Stolen By Montreal Canadiens (Mar '14) Mar '14 Nova 7
News Canada's John Tavares out for rest of Olympics (Feb '14) Feb '14 Mark S 1
See all New York Islanders Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Islanders Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,267 • Total comments across all topics: 279,786,172

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC