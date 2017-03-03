New York Islanders Hamonic Could Hinder Lineup in Return
As Travis Hamonic gets closer to returning to the lineup, New York Islanders fans should be more worried than excited for his return, as he has been more of a liability to the team in his time in the lineup. With his insanely low -14 plus/minus rating, New York Islanders Travis Hamonic has arguably had the worst season of his NHL career.
New York Islanders Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Full Details (Jan '06)
|Jul '16
|gut feeling
|2
|New York Riveters Coverage at Lighthouse Hockey (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|tom wingo
|2
|First Impressions of Islanders Hockey at Barcla... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Islanders open with victory (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|CHforever
|1
|Michael Grabner Shines In Preliminary Round For... (Feb '14)
|Apr '14
|sam
|3
|Thomas Vanek Stolen By Montreal Canadiens (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|Nova
|7
|Canada's John Tavares out for rest of Olympics (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|Mark S
|1
