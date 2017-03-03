New York Islanders Hamonic Could Hind...

New York Islanders Hamonic Could Hinder Lineup in Return

As Travis Hamonic gets closer to returning to the lineup, New York Islanders fans should be more worried than excited for his return, as he has been more of a liability to the team in his time in the lineup. With his insanely low -14 plus/minus rating, New York Islanders Travis Hamonic has arguably had the worst season of his NHL career.

