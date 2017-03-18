New York Islanders drop Saturday mati...

New York Islanders drop Saturday matinee with Blue Jackets in overtime

The New York Islanders saw their playoff chances get slimmer with Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Islanders haven't had much lucky in matinee games this season, only 1-3-1 going into Saturday's contest with Columbus.

Chicago, IL

