New York Islanders Daily: Need Help From Boston Bruins

Jan 29, 2015; Uniondale, NY, USA; Boston Bruins right wing Reilly Smith celebrates his goal against the New York Islanders with Boston Bruins center David Krejci and Boston Bruins defenseman Torey Krug and Boston Bruins left wing Milan Lucic in front of New York Islanders center Anders Lee during the first period at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports The New York Islanders have played their way out of a playoff spot, so they will need some help to make it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Eye On Isles.