New York Islanders Daily: Anders Lee Ties Career High In Goals
On Tuesday night in Edmonton New York Islanders forward Anders Lee scored his 25th goal of the year tying his career high in goals. In Anders Lee rookie year with the New York Islanders he put up 25 goals.
