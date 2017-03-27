Lee, Beauvillier lead Islanders to 2-...

Lee, Beauvillier lead Islanders to 2-1 win over Devils

Anders Lee and Anthony Beauvillier scored to help the New York Islanders preserve their slim playoff chances with a 2-1 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Friday night. Jaroslav Halak stopped 26 shots as the Islanders pulled four points behind Boston for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference.

