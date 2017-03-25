Isles insist there's no goalie drama as hectic juggle begins
It couldn't have been more clear that Doug Weight is not going to allow the fact there are three goalies currently on the Islanders' roster to disrupt his team yet again. So much so, the always accommodating coach cut off a question - soon to apologize - when asked about it Saturday afternoon before his team took on the Bruins at Barclays Center in a game with monumental playoff implication.
