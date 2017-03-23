Islanders vs. Penguins Preview: Jaroslav Halak starts critical back-to-back
The New York Islanders goalie who was on the trade market since at least last summer and who's been in the AHL for all of 2017 will start his first NHL game in almost three months as the Islanders visit Pittsburgh. It's part of a massive -- they're all massive here on out - weekend in the Islanders' playoff wild card push.
New York Islanders Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Full Details (Jan '06)
|Jul '16
|gut feeling
|2
|New York Riveters Coverage at Lighthouse Hockey (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|tom wingo
|2
|First Impressions of Islanders Hockey at Barcla... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Islanders open with victory (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|CHforever
|1
|Michael Grabner Shines In Preliminary Round For... (Feb '14)
|Apr '14
|sam
|3
|Thomas Vanek Stolen By Montreal Canadiens (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|Nova
|7
|Canada's John Tavares out for rest of Olympics (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|Mark S
|1
