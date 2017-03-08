Islanders vs. Oilers Game Thread: Boy...

Islanders vs. Oilers Game Thread: Boychuk still out, Pelech in

18 hrs ago

The New York Islanders try to get another "bounce back" after a flat performance Sunday afternoon in Calgary, with their first visit to Rogers Place tonight. These are not your older brother's Oilers though: Edmonton is good now, and not just because of Connor McDavid .

Chicago, IL

