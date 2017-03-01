Islanders vs. Flames Preview/Game Thr...

Islanders vs. Flames Preview/Game Thread: Outsiders breaking in

The Calgary Flames have won six games in a row to hold a wild card spot in the West by a seven-point cushion above the first outsider. The New York Islanders have cooled off a bit since their rebirth when Doug Weight took over as interim head coach, but they're still 6-3-1 in their last 10 to hold the East's final wild card spot by a single point over the idle Maple Leafs .

