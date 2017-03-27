Islanders vs. Devils Preview/Game Thr...

Islanders vs. Devils Preview/Game Thread: Feeling like the string

After being in position to "control their destiny" in the playoff race earlier in the month, the New York Islanders close out March looking like they are just playing out the string. With six games to play, they're six points back of the wild card-holding Bruins , the team who beat them in a pivotal pole-position meeting six days ago in Brooklyn, then proceeded to beat the Predators after the Isles fell to them, also in Brooklyn.

