Islanders' playoff hopes take big hit in fight-filled loss

11 hrs ago Read more: New York Post

Wayne Simmonds got his 30th goal of the season as the Flyers scored five times in a fight-filled first period on the way to a 6-3 victory over the Islanders on Thursday night. Dale Weise, Radko Gudas, Jordan Weal, Sean Couturier and Valtteri Filppula also scored for the Flyers, who won their third straight.

