Islanders let a crucial point slip away in shootout loss
Glass has compiled a 5-7-1 record to go with a 2.62 goals-against average and.910 save percentage in 13 games with the IceHogs this season after joining the team on January 10. The Islanders had won four of five, including a 5-4 victory at Dallas on Thursday night. They Hawks are also likely to be without forward Nick Schmaltz , who has played lights-out hockey over the past month on the Hawks' top line, as he recovers from an illness.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
New York Islanders Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Full Details (Jan '06)
|Jul '16
|gut feeling
|2
|New York Riveters Coverage at Lighthouse Hockey (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|tom wingo
|2
|First Impressions of Islanders Hockey at Barcla... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Islanders open with victory (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|CHforever
|1
|Michael Grabner Shines In Preliminary Round For... (Feb '14)
|Apr '14
|sam
|3
|Thomas Vanek Stolen By Montreal Canadiens (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|Nova
|7
|Canada's John Tavares out for rest of Olympics (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|Mark S
|1
Find what you want!
Search New York Islanders Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC