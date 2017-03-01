Islanders collapse at end of third, l...

Islanders collapse at end of third, lose to Chicago in shootout

Read more: New York Daily News

Artemi Panarin scored with 1:14 left in regulation and then had the clinching goal in the shootout, helping the Chicago Blackhawks beat the New York Islanders 2-1 on Friday night for their sixth consecutive victory. Jonathan Toews also scored in the tiebreaker as Chicago pulled within one point of idle Minnesota for the top spot in the Western Conference.

