Islanders Anxiety - Episode 32 - We've Got Him and Everybody Else Wants Him

As the Islanders enter the final crucial stretch of their season, Mike and Dan discuss what energetic young forward Joshua Ho-Sang has brought to the team as well as their own evolution from their early season depression to the excitement of a run for the playoffs. They also debate whether or not the team will bite the bullet and recall goalie Jaroslav Halak from the AHL and how the three goalie rotation has affected J-F Berube's career.

