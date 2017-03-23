Islanders 4, Penguins 3 (SO): Nail-bi...

Islanders 4, Penguins 3 (SO): Nail-biter ends with Isles in a playoff spot

Read more: Lighthouse Hockey

With the Islanders caught in a battle royale for the second wild card, Jaroslav Halak was resurrected from the AHL and started his first game in the NHL since December 29 against the Wild. Ryan Strome suffered a broken wrist in Wednesday's contest against the Rangers, and while he thankfully doesn't need surgery to repair it, he will be out the next 3-6 weeks.

