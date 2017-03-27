Husky Department: Islanders ink North...

Husky Department: Islanders ink Northeastern C Stevens to two-year deal

The Islanders made a small surprise move this morning, agreeing to terms with undrafted Northeastern forward John Stevens on a two-year entry level deal. Stevens, 22, served as captain of the Northeastern University Huskies this season and scored 28 points in 25 games.

Chicago, IL

