Flames extend winning streak to eight

Johnny Gaudreau had a goal and three assists and Brian Elliott stopped 24 shots as the host Calgary Flames won their eighth in a row, 5-0 over Montreal on Thursday night. Ducks 1, Blackhawks 0: Jonathan Bernier stopped 43 shots for his 100th career victory as visiting Anaheim snapped Chicago's seven-game winning streak.

