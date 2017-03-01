Despite strong season, Blackhawks' Panik staying humbleJust about...

Upon arriving home after the Blackhawks' 4-1 victory over Pittsburgh on Wednesday, you'd think Richard Panik would turn on the TV and watch highlights of his second-period goal that had announcers and teammates alike gushing over his incredible puck handling. Blackhawks vs. New York Islanders at United Center, 7:30 p.m. Friday TV: WGN Radio: WGN 720-AM The skinny: The Islanders are in the midst of a nine-game road trip, partly because the ACC tournament is being held at the Barclays Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.