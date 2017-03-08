Cantor: An arena at Belmont Park is f...

Cantor: An arena at Belmont Park is filled with potential

Read more: Long Island Business News

Who would have thought that the prospects of the New York Islanders coming back to Long Island would gain traction? But if the big money associated with a possible move is any indication, the only remaining question is where. Reports suggest that Belmont Park is the place and the big money is coming from none other than the Wilpon family - owners of the New York Mets, James Dolan - executive chairman of Madison Square Garden and New York Islander owners Jonathan Ledecky and Scott Malkin.

