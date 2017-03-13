Bruins 3, Sound Tigers 0
The Bridgeport Sound Tigers , proud AHL affiliate of the New York Islanders, launched 31 shots at goaltender Zane McIntyre on Friday, but the Providence Bruins netminder stopped each one in a 3-0 setback at Dunkin' Donuts Center. It was the third time the Sound Tigers have been shut out this season, which dropped the club to fifth place in the Atlantic Division standings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at StamfordPlus.com.
Add your comments below
New York Islanders Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Full Details (Jan '06)
|Jul '16
|gut feeling
|2
|New York Riveters Coverage at Lighthouse Hockey (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|tom wingo
|2
|First Impressions of Islanders Hockey at Barcla... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Islanders open with victory (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|CHforever
|1
|Michael Grabner Shines In Preliminary Round For... (Feb '14)
|Apr '14
|sam
|3
|Thomas Vanek Stolen By Montreal Canadiens (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|Nova
|7
|Canada's John Tavares out for rest of Olympics (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|Mark S
|1
Find what you want!
Search New York Islanders Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC