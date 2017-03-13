Bruins 3, Sound Tigers 0

The Bridgeport Sound Tigers , proud AHL affiliate of the New York Islanders, launched 31 shots at goaltender Zane McIntyre on Friday, but the Providence Bruins netminder stopped each one in a 3-0 setback at Dunkin' Donuts Center. It was the third time the Sound Tigers have been shut out this season, which dropped the club to fifth place in the Atlantic Division standings.

