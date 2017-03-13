Blue Jacks top Islanders 3-2 on Atkin...

Blue Jacks top Islanders 3-2 on Atkinson's overtime winner

Saturday

Cam Atkinson scored 1 minute, 19 seconds into overtime Saturday to lift the Columbus Blue Jackets to a 3-2 victory over the New York Islanders. Oliver Bjorkstrand and Josh Anderson scored 14 minutes, 48 seconds apart in the second period for Columbus, which won for the seventh time in March and improved to 46-18-6.

Chicago, IL

