Blue Jackets notebook | Wennberg sits out game after hit vs. Devils

Sunday

NEWARK, N.J. - Blue Jackets center Alexander Wennberg said he was feeling “OK” after Saturday's 3-2 win in overtime over the New York Islanders at Barclays Center. Wennberg, who was slammed headfirst into the boards by Islanders forward Ryan Strome on Saturday, was held out of Sunday's 4-1 win over the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center, the first game he's missed all season.

Chicago, IL

