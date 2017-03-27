Arvidsson, Saros lead Predators to 3-...

Arvidsson, Saros lead Predators to 3-1 win over Islanders

Read more: Yuma Sun

Two days after breaking through with their highest scoring burst of the season, the Nashville Predators needed a strong defensive effort to pull out another win and keep rolling. Viktor Arvidsson scored early in the second period, Jusse Saros stopped 24 shots and the Predators held on to beat the New York Islanders 3-1 Monday night for their fourth straight victory and seventh in the last eight games.

