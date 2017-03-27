Answer to Islanders' woes could be ju...

Answer to Islanders' woes could be just an AHL call-up away

Doug Weight has already seen what an influx of youth and energy can bring to his worn-out Islanders team, and there is a chance that more of that could be coming soon. Following a 3-1 loss to the Predators on Monday night, the interim head coach was asked about bringing up productive players from AHL Bridgeport, specifically defenseman Ryan Pulock.

