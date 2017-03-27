Answer to Islanders' woes could be just an AHL call-up away
Doug Weight has already seen what an influx of youth and energy can bring to his worn-out Islanders team, and there is a chance that more of that could be coming soon. Following a 3-1 loss to the Predators on Monday night, the interim head coach was asked about bringing up productive players from AHL Bridgeport, specifically defenseman Ryan Pulock.
New York Islanders Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Full Details (Jan '06)
|Jul '16
|gut feeling
|2
|New York Riveters Coverage at Lighthouse Hockey (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|tom wingo
|2
|First Impressions of Islanders Hockey at Barcla... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Islanders open with victory (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|CHforever
|1
|Michael Grabner Shines In Preliminary Round For... (Feb '14)
|Apr '14
|sam
|3
|Thomas Vanek Stolen By Montreal Canadiens (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|Nova
|7
|Canada's John Tavares out for rest of Olympics (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|Mark S
|1
