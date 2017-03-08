Andrew Ladd lifts New York Islanders ...

Andrew Ladd lifts New York Islanders over Vancouver Canucks 4-3 in overtime

Andrew Ladd scored at 1:33 of overtime as the New York Islanders defeated the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Thursday night. Calvin de Haan fed Ladd in the extra period for a tap-in winner after the Canucks had a couple of chances at the other end.

Chicago, IL

