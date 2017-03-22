Alberta Clipper: Train ride saves Flames, Oilers on a roll

In this March 5, 2017, file photo, New York Islanders' Nikolay Kulemin, left, from Russia, looks on as Calgary Flames' T.J. Brodie, center, celebrates his goal with teammates Matt Stajan, second from left, and Dougie Hamilton during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Calgary, Alberta. Alberta is home to two of the hottest teams in the NHL at playoff time , and it's been 11 years since they were in it at the same time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at White Lake Beacon.