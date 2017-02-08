Weight Talk: Communication an early difference in Islanders coaching switch
Back in November, two situations seemed unlikely: One, that the Islanders would actually fire coach Jack Capuano and two, that they would get within shouting distance of a playoff berth. Incredibly, both actually did happen, and heading into Thursday night's game in Philadelphia, the Islanders trail the Flyers by just three points for the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference.
