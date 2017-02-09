Surging Islanders inch closer to playoff spot after topping Flyers

Jason Chimera scored the go-ahead goal early in the second period and Thomas Greiss made 33 saves to lead the Islanders to a 3-1 victory over the Flyers on Thursday night. John Tavares and Casey Cizikas also scored for the Islanders, who have won nine of their last 13 games to move closer to the playoffs in the Eastern Conference.

