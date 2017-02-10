Strome key for Islanders

New York Islanders center Casey Cizikas and New Jersey Devils left wing Taylor Hall go after a loose puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, in New York, ORG XMIT: NYKW104 less New York Islanders center Casey Cizikas and New Jersey Devils left wing Taylor Hall go after a loose puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, in New York, (AP ... more Ryan Strome had two goals and an assist Sunday, helping the Islanders defeat the New Jersey Devils 6-4 and improve to 9-0-2 in their past 11 games at home. John Tavares, Andrew Ladd, Casey Cizikas and Jason Chimera also scored for New York, and Jean-Francois Berube stopped 26 shots.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.